Central Valley Advisors LLC Has $9.88 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Central Valley Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $402.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $403.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $301.21 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.