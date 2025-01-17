Century Casinos’ (CNTY) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNTY. StockNews.com upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Casinos will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,530,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 325,890 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

