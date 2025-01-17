Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 21,482 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 235.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS PDEC opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $846.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

