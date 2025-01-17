Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 60,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.37.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

