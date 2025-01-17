Certified Advisory Corp Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 377,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,700,000 after buying an additional 186,170 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 535.7% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.12 and a twelve month high of $138.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.