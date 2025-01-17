Certified Advisory Corp Has $6.36 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,019,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 146,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000.

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.17. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.03 and a twelve month high of $66.58.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

