Certified Advisory Corp Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 188.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

