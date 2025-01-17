Certified Advisory Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after buying an additional 24,173 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.71. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $79.64 and a one year high of $103.66.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

