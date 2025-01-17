Certified Advisory Corp Sells 630 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7 %

DIS stock opened at $106.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.58. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $192.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

