Cetus Protocol (CETUS) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Cetus Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Cetus Protocol has a market cap of $212.09 million and approximately $42.65 million worth of Cetus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cetus Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102,025.07 or 0.99763607 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101,059.91 or 0.98819843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cetus Protocol

Cetus Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 639,741,036 tokens. Cetus Protocol’s official website is www.cetus.zone. Cetus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cetusprotocol. Cetus Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@cetusprotocol.

Cetus Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cetus Protocol (CETUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Cetus Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 639,688,110.1984068 in circulation. The last known price of Cetus Protocol is 0.32498347 USD and is up 3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $38,614,531.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cetus.zone/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cetus Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cetus Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cetus Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

