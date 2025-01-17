Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading 25% Higher – Still a Buy?

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 123,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 111,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Chakana Copper Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Chakana Copper

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

