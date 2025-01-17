Channel Wealth LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Channel Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after buying an additional 3,536,406 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after buying an additional 711,094 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,505,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,284,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

