China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.02 and traded as high as C$8.06. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$7.99, with a volume of 4,385 shares.

China Gold International Resources Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68. The stock has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.85.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

