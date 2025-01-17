China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Update

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,221,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 17,239,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Hongqiao Group Price Performance

CHHQF remained flat at $1.66 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 550. China Hongqiao Group has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.

Get China Hongqiao Group alerts:

About China Hongqiao Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.

Receive News & Ratings for China Hongqiao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Hongqiao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.