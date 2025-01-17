China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Update

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,221,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 17,239,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Hongqiao Group Price Performance
CHHQF remained flat at $1.66 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 550. China Hongqiao Group has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.
About China Hongqiao Group
