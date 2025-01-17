China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Short Interest Update

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,013,800 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 30,743,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 169.0 days.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CGMBF remained flat at $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. China Minsheng Banking has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.41.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

