China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Down 23.9% in December

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

China National Building Material Price Performance

Shares of China National Building Material stock remained flat at $21.44 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. China National Building Material has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $26.34.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

