China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Down 23.9% in December

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
China National Building Material Price Performance
Shares of China National Building Material stock remained flat at $21.44 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. China National Building Material has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $26.34.
China National Building Material Company Profile
