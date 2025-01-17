China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CSUAY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

