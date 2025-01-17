China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
China Vanke Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHVKY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. 2,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570. China Vanke has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.
About China Vanke
