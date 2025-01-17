China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

China Vanke Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHVKY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. 2,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570. China Vanke has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

Get China Vanke alerts:

About China Vanke

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.