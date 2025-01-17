CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Samsara by 39.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 69.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 42,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $2,087,358.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,405,306.60. This represents a 8.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 23,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,049,687.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,505,753.86. The trade was a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,436,126 shares of company stock valued at $70,268,870 in the last quarter. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Trading Up 0.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $57.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Samsara from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

