Client First Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Client First Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Client First Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 117,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,494 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,846,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 129,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,320 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.41 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

