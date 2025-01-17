CNB Bank Buys 456 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,299,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,791,000 after purchasing an additional 100,573 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,286,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,154,000 after purchasing an additional 123,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,367,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,155,000 after buying an additional 166,138 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,802,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,772,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,500,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,335,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.29.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 915 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. The trade was a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $268,284.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,765 shares in the company, valued at $115,298,577.65. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,202 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.8 %

PNC opened at $199.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.65 and its 200-day moving average is $186.67. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.69 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.