CNB Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 168.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after acquiring an additional 104,855 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

