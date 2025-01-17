Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Update

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the December 15th total of 17,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance

Cocrystal Pharma stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. 24,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,577. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

