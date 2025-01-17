Codexis Appoints Christos Richards as a New Independent Board Member**

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) recently announced the appointment of Christos Richards as a member of its Board of Directors, effective January 14, 2025. The decision was made upon the recommendation of the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.
Mr. Richards, aged 67, brings with him a wealth of experience in executive search firms and the healthcare and life sciences industry. He currently serves as Partner and Global Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences at Calibre One, Inc. since October 2022. Prior to this role, he held various senior positions at firms like Spencer Stuart, Inc., Catalyst Advisors, LLC, and Levin & Company, Inc., among others. Notably, Mr. Richards also previously served on the board of directors of Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company.
Codexis confirms that they will be entering into their standard indemnification agreement with Mr. Richards. There are no undisclosed arrangements or transactions between Mr. Richards and the company, with everything pertaining to his appointment as director being in adherence with regulatory requirements.
The addition of Mr. Richards to Codexis’ Board further strengthens the company’s governance and brings valuable expertise to the table. The company anticipates Mr. Richards’ insights and contributions will be instrumental as they continue their strategic growth and operations.
This report was signed off by Stephen Dilly, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Codexis, Inc. on January 16, 2025.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Codexis’s 8K filing here.
Codexis Company Profile
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.
