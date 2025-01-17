Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of JVA stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. Coffee has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coffee by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

