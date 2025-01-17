Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys 445 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 485.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 18,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 260,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 13,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 52,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

NEE stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

Get Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.