Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of CMWAY traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $71.30 and a one year high of $108.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.30.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Commonwealth Bank of Australia
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.