Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CMWAY traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $71.30 and a one year high of $108.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.30.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.