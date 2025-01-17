Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,675 ($32.73).
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.59) to GBX 2,600 ($31.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,460 ($30.10) to GBX 2,900 ($35.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
CPG stock opened at GBX 2,683 ($32.83) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3,530.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,659.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,459.87. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,095 ($25.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,786 ($34.09).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,789.47%.
Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of £31.3 billion in the year to 30 September 2023. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 35 countries and employs and engages with c. 550,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.
