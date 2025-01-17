Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Sells $294,747.30 in Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 42,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $294,747.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,957,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,505,252.70. This represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Compass Price Performance

NYSE COMP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. 6,016,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,795,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. Compass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.92.

Get Compass alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Compass from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Compass from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Compass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.