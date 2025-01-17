Congress Park Capital LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 3.0% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $211.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.32 and its 200 day moving average is $202.42. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.92.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.