Contrasting Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) & Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA)

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) and Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lineage and Sila Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lineage $5.34 billion 2.45 -$77.40 million N/A N/A Sila Realty Trust $189.07 million 7.09 $24.04 million N/A N/A

Sila Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lineage.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lineage -12.18% -9.89% -3.51% Sila Realty Trust 12.11% 1.54% 1.09%

Dividends

This table compares Lineage and Sila Realty Trust's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Lineage pays an annual dividend of $2.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sila Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lineage and Sila Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lineage 0 7 10 1 2.67 Sila Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lineage presently has a consensus price target of $85.76, suggesting a potential upside of 49.39%. Sila Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.64%. Given Lineage’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lineage is more favorable than Sila Realty Trust.

Summary

Sila Realty Trust beats Lineage on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc. is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc., headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients. As of June 30, 2024, the Company owned 137 real estate properties and two undeveloped land parcels located in 64 markets across the U.S.

