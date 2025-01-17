Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 2,466.0% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,536,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,423 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 462.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,668,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,240,000 after buying an additional 3,016,795 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,705,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,471,000 after buying an additional 2,084,626 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 706.6% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,586,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after buying an additional 1,390,146 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth about $70,307,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT opened at $56.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,907,971.03. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 650,213 shares of company stock worth $39,199,813 over the last ninety days. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

