Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as high as C$1.13. Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 126,200 shares traded.
Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Trading Down 0.9 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$51.45 million and a P/E ratio of -138.75.
Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Company Profile
Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nevada. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V)
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.