Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Crawford United Price Performance
CRAWA remained flat at $43.00 during trading on Friday. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.05. Crawford United has a 1-year low of $32.36 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $152.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.69.
Crawford United Company Profile
