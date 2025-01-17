Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Crawford United Price Performance

CRAWA remained flat at $43.00 during trading on Friday. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.05. Crawford United has a 1-year low of $32.36 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $152.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Crawford United alerts:

Crawford United Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.