Critical Comparison: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) & Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG)

Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG – Get Free Report) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Zillow Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Patient Portal Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group $2.16 billion 8.29 -$158.00 million ($0.57) -134.25

Patient Portal Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

71.0% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group -6.17% -2.33% -1.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Patient Portal Technologies and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Zillow Group 0 4 4 2 2.80

Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $72.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.82%. Given Patient Portal Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Patient Portal Technologies is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Patient Portal Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patient Portal Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. provides patient relationship management solutions for healthcare facilities, patients and families, and medical personnel. It offers HEALTHCAST, a multi-channel, television network for the delivery of customized information and education to patients, visitors, and staff; MEDEX PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY, a free prescription medication delivery solution; and PHONE & TV RENTAL, an interactive communication center, and billing and collection platform. The company also provides TELCIERGE INSTANT RESPONSE that puts patients in control of non-medical needs through a single phone call; QUICK PULSE SURVEYS that provide feedback for improved operations; and MEDCLIPS, which provide condition specific video clips for internal or remote viewing before or after hospital stay. Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. is based in Baldwinsville, New York.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Patient Portal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patient Portal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.