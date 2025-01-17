crvUSD Trading Down 0% This Week (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. crvUSD has a market cap of $91.44 million and approximately $27.61 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, crvUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One crvUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00000978 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102,025.07 or 0.99763607 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101,059.91 or 0.98819843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 91,480,639 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,470,638 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 93,651,057.51804364. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99952004 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $27,250,791.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

