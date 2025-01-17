CTS (NYSE:CTS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

CTS opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.60. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.46.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. CTS had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CTS will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Insider Transactions at CTS

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 12,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $710,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,225,308. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,185. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in CTS by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,993,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,463,000 after acquiring an additional 374,104 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,735,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,870,000 after purchasing an additional 50,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,010,000 after purchasing an additional 33,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CTS by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in CTS by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 294,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Articles

