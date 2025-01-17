Cvfg LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cvfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after buying an additional 1,376,479 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 24,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,070,000 after acquiring an additional 944,876 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1,147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 575,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 547,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.93.

Shares of HON stock opened at $222.69 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.66 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

