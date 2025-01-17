Cvfg LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Cvfg LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Cvfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONEQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,302,000 after purchasing an additional 102,970 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 45.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after acquiring an additional 85,105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 7,059.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,640,000 after acquiring an additional 69,743 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $76.14 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $57.95 and a one year high of $79.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

