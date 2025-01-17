Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $513.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $515.79 and its 200 day moving average is $491.65. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.92 and a one year high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

