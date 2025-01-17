Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $735,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.71.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.37 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $155.46 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The company has a market cap of $170.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

