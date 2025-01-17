Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 612,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 204,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $99.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.72. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.