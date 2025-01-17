Daniel J. Lippis Sells 500 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 32,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.