Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 146,698 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 55,458 shares.The stock last traded at $42.88 and had previously closed at $42.53.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

