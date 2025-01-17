Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Invests $50,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the third quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,570,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,502,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 725,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 591,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,918,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 461,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after buying an additional 406,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $233.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.10 and a 1 year high of $258.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $33,150,685.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,868,240.23. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 404,332 shares of company stock worth $94,299,521. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.