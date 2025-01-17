Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 52,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,953,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $234.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.44. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.63 and a 12-month high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

