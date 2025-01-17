Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $131.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.12 and a one year high of $138.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

