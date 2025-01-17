Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Announces Dividend of $0.30

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3024 per share on Friday, January 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of QQQY stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $54.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99.
About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF
