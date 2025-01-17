Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Upgraded by Northland Capmk to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

DEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group raised Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of CVE:DEF opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24. Defiance Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.54.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

