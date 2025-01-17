Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Upgraded by Northland Capmk to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
DEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group raised Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DEF
Defiance Silver Stock Up 4.7 %
About Defiance Silver
Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Defiance Silver
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Top Growth Picks: 3 Low-Cost Stocks That Could Double in Value
Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.