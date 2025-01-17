Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Trading Up 6.4% – What’s Next?

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $39.14. Approximately 570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

